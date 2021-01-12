9.5 C
Kaindu Seeks First League Win With Nkana

Nkana’s recovery battle resumes on Wednesday when they host Red Arrows at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions return to action sitting in 13th place on 11 points from nine games played with four matches in hand and are ten points behind leaders Zanaco.

It hasn’t been a good last fortnight for Nkana who have lost their last two competitive games following a 2-0 away league loss to Prison Leopards on December 30 in Kabwe and a 1-0 defeat in Angola to Petro Atletico in Luanda on January 6.

Those results have left new coach Kelvin Kaindu still without a win in his last three games in charge with just a 1-1 draw to his credit in Nkana’s CAF Champions League pre-group round, first leg date against Petro on December 23 in Kitwe.

Arrows will prove to be an interesting test for Nkana as the visitors come to Kitwe enjoying a two match winning run.

Arrows have collected successive league victories after beating Young Green Eagles 2-0 on December 19 at home in Lusaka and last Saturday stunned hosts Buildcon 2-1 away in Ndola.

Another victory at Nkana would lift Arrows from ninth to seventh on 18 points.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, 15th placed Napsa Stars visit fellow strugglers and number 16 side Lumwana Radiants in Solwezi.

Lumwana coach Tenant Chembo knows they mist dig deep despite ending his three-match losing start at the club following a 1-0 home win over Green Buffaloes 1-0 on January 9.

But Napsa stand in Lumwana’s way after the visitors continued to make progress collecting 7 out of a possible 9 points in their last three league games as their build momentum for their mid-February CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage fixtures against Gor Mahia of Kenya.

Previous articleWe have to restore public confidence in our public health system-Dr Chanda

