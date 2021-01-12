9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Feature Lifestyle
Movie Review : Wonder Woman 1984

Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s ,an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against a work colleague and businessman, whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction.

PROS

  • Fantastic performance by Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) and Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord).
  • Good character development of the villains.
  • Simple yet compelling, believably storyline.

CONS

  • Storyline was too simple for a superhero movie.
  • The ‘final battle’ in the movie is underwhelming.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Diana Prince : Nothing good is born from lies. And greatness is not what you think.”

Antiope: “No true hero is born from lies.”

Diana Prince: “You cannot have it all.  You can only have the truth.  The truth is enough.  The truth is beautiful.”

CONCLUSSION

Woman Woman 1984, has gotten alot of negative reviews. It is a sequel to the 2017 Movie , which was widely praised as one of the best superhero movies to come out of the DC cinematic universe, many were blown away by its brilliance. Fans were expecting the same type of energy , in terms of dazzling action and gripping storytelling. Perhaps in an attempt to avoid the sequel jinx that plagues many movie franchises, the creators took a different approach to this movie , giving it a slower build sprinkled with more humor ,and less over-the-top action.

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig gave great performances as Maxwell Lord and Barbara Minervagave respectively , their characters were developed nicely through out the movie. Needless to say Gal Gadot shines as Wonder Woman once again. I cant image any other actor owning that character as expertly as she has.

The theme of the movie revolves around greed, and of our entitled desire to have what we want and have it now. That is a very relatable theme that plays out really well in the movie. What Wonder Woman 1984 lacks is that ‘It’ factor that was ever so present in the first movie, there is really nothing spectacular that will grab your attention…. its just a good popcorn movie.

Wonder Woman is currently showing in local cinemas.

RATING

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA

 

