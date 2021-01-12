By UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka

As UPND, we salute the people of Zambia for joining our cause to compel President Edgar Lungu to crack the whip by firing his right hand man, Dr Chitalu Chilufya from his Ministerial portfolio for recklessy subjecting millions of Zambia to various Sexually Transmitted Diseases(STIs).

While this decision is long overdue, we expect appropriate institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission to come in and nab him for acting contrary to Section 34(2)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 which provides ,in part:

“…a person commits an offence if the person fraudulently facilitates or makes payment from the Public revenue for (i) sub-standard of defective goods….”

It is also a culture under the Patriotic Front( PF) government not to prosecute perpetrators because they are all birds of the same feathers.

If Mr. Lungu is serious with the decision he has made, let Dr. Chitalu Chilufya be prosecuted with immediate effect.

Further, We demand that HoneyBee Pharmaceuticals and HoneyBee Pharmacy to be investigated have their licenses cancelled with immediate effect.

We also want the Permanent Secretary ,administration and the Board Chairman for Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority to be fired too. We believe he is an accomplice for failing to discharge his administrative role.

We also call upon the Health Professions Council of Zambia to withdraw the licenses of all the aforesaid with immediate effect. They are a danger to human life.

We also note with concern the manner in which the PF government has continued to endorse corruption by blackmailing citizens on some government officials who are appearing in court for various offences without convictions.

It is very evident that Edgar Lungu is not serious with his fight against corruption.

We have known criminals like Kaizer Zulu ,Stephen Kampyongo, Spax ,Muchima, commonly known as America two who are still living lavishly when they are supposed to be in prison.

Many Zambians know that under Kampyongo, there are so many extra-judicial killings yet he still continues to draw public funds.

The negligence by Dr Chilufya to put expired drugs and leaking condoms amount to crimes against humanity.

It is a fact that his removal from the Ministry will not erase the effect of expired drugs and licking condoms on peoples lives therefore we shall hold President Edgar Lungu as a leader responsible for killing Zambians with expired drugs and exposing Zambians to STI’s, HIV/AIDS and unwanted pregnancies later alone illegal abortions.

Zambians, who are the true owners of the resources being enjoyed by PF hoodlums, want answers as to why a Minister, who swore an oath to protect life, could allow a non-existent, questionable medical supplier to supply leaked condoms, gloves and fake medicines at an exorbitant US$17 million.

This scandal and delay by President Lungu to act clearly indicates that PF government cares less about people’s lives hence the need for people of Zambia to elect President Hakainde Hichilema a leader with interest to build better lives for all.

President Lungu’s leadership is an embarrassment to the international community; USA spends millions of dollars on Zambia’s health and characters like Dr Chitalu Chilufya would only secure defective medical supplies to millions of Zambia? God forbid!

He and others must face the wrath of the law. We shall not rest until justice for Zambians is done.

This is just the beginning,as UPND we shall not allow corruption and other ills to continue.

Enough is Enough.