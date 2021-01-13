9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
type here...
Columns
Updated:

The Status of Local Participation in the Construction: To what extent are Zambians building Zambia ?

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Columns The Status of Local Participation in the Construction: To what extent are...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Wakumelo Mataa CTPD Researcher-Public Finance

Over the recent past years, the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) has continued to implement an ambitious infrastructure development agenda in line with its short, medium, and long-term development plans. However, the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) notes that it’s one thing to ‘build Zambia’, and quite another thing to have Zambians significantly participate in ‘building their country’.

The Centre has noted with great concern that Zambian contractors have continued to receive lower-valued projects such as road maintenance as opposed to construction. The 20 percent sub-contracting policy aimed at increasing local participation, in its current form, only seeks to increase the number of sub-contracts awarded to local contractors without any regard to the value of these contracts. Further, it is our considered view that local contractors, to a larger extent, do not have the capacity to compete for contracts with their foreign counterparts on account of some peculiar challenges they face which includes limited access to plant and equipment, limited access to lines of credit, few skilled personnel, limited roadwork experience and poor construction management and organization skills.

In view of the foregoing, CTPD observes that “Zambians are not adequately participating in building Zambia.” Moreover, given that most of these projects are financed through debt, the continued dominance of foreign firms in the sector externalizes a considerable proportion of funds from the Country and thus makes it increasingly difficult for Government to raise enough domestic resources to pay back debt and support other programmes. The government should therefore scale-up efforts to increase the capacity of local contractors through skills development, skills transfer, and increased access to finance. There is need to extend the 20 percent sub-contracting policy beyond road construction and transform it into an enforceable law in order to enhance monitoring and compliance.

Furthermore, the policy should be enhanced by attaching a value measure as opposed to a quantity measure. In its current state, foreign firms will have an incentive to sub-contract low-valued projects to local contractors while retaining high-value rojects.

CTPD learnt through a recent assessment of the construction sector that from 2017 to 2018, the number of contracts awarded to local contractors declined marginally, falling by 1.4 percent to 336 in 2018 from 349 in 2017, relative to the decline in the number of contracts awarded to foreign contractors which contracted by 6 percent to 73 in 2018 from 93 in 2017. However, over the same period, the value of contracts awarded to local contractors dwindled by 47 percent to K15.3 billion in 2018 from K29.1 billion in 2017 where as the value of contracts awarded to foreign contractors rose sharply by a staggering 63 percent to K30 billion in 2018 from K11.6 billion in 2017.

Previous article15 Employees of Local Government Service Commission for Misappropriation of Funds among other cases

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

The Status of Local Participation in the Construction: To what extent are Zambians building Zambia ?

By Wakumelo Mataa CTPD Researcher-Public Finance Over the recent past years, the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Free and Professional Media Will be Crucial in 2021

Columns Chief Editor - 9
By Dr Parkie Mbozi THIS YEAR (2021) is historic for Zambia for three reasons: 1. The country goes to the polls and in African politics...
Read more

The Internet must be Left Open and Accessible for All, Especially During Elections

Columns Chief Editor - 14
Richard Mulonga CEO Blogger of Zambia Bloggers of Zambia notes and commends Cabinet’s approval of the National Cyber Security Policy, however, we would like to...
Read more

Prosecute Dr Chilufya Now that He Has Been Fired

Columns Chief Editor - 17
By UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka As UPND, we salute the people of Zambia for joining our cause to compel President Edgar...
Read more

Actionaid Welcomes the Firing of Health Minister – He Must Now Face The Law

Columns Chief Editor - 29
By Nalucha Nganga Ziba Country Director, ActionAid Zambia ActionAid Zambia welcomes the much-anticipated firing of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as the Health Minister. We note that even...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.