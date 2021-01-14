9.5 C
Thursday, January 14, 2021
ACC probing Honey Bee Pharmacy

By Chief Editor
The Anti-Corruption Commission says it has been investigating suspected corruption in the manner in which Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract by the Ministry of Health to supply Medical Kits since August 2020.

The investigations were instituted arising from information received from a named stakeholder.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono says a number of witnesses and suspects have been interviewed and investigations have since reached an advanced stage.

Mr. Moono anticipates that the investigations will be concluded soon.

Several individuals and entities have in the past few days called upon the Commission to pursue this matter.

“The ACC wishes to inform the public that following revelations of suspected corruption in the manner Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract by the Ministry of Health to supply medical kits, the Commission has been investigating the above allegations since August, 2020. A number of witnesses and suspects have been interviewed and investigations have since reached an advanced stage. The Commission anticipates that the investigations will be concluded soon.”

Several individuals and entities have in the past few days called upon the Commission to pursue this matter. The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent to bring to book any persons or entities that will be found involved in the corrupt activities,” stated Mr. Moono

Previous articleLusaka Mayor Miles Sampa launches “WASH Covid Away” Campaign

