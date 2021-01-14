Chipolopolo have kicked off the final leg of their 2021 CHAN countdown in Cameroon at their Group D base in Buea.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s team arrived in Buea on Wednesday night just hours after playing their final pre-tournament friendly in Douala where they drew 1-1 with Libya.

Chipolopolo held their first training session on Thursday evening starting at 18h00 Zambian time.

Zambia will kick off their campaign on January 19 in their opening Group D against Tanzania before playing Guinea on January 23 and Namibia on January 27.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s friendly, Red Arrows midfielder put Chipolopolo ahead in the 77th minute before Rabbie Shadi leveled for the 2014 CHAN champions in the 89th minute.