Government says it is not considering introducing a National Dress Code.

In a statement, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili says the reported in the Daily Mail was a misrepresentation.

Reverend Sumaili said what is being considered is a National Dress which will be introduced after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

She said her Ministry cannot impose a National Dress on the citizenry.

Reverend Sumaili said the debate in the Dress Code is out of context and premature to be a topic currently in the midst of other national challenges such as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.