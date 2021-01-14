9.5 C
It’s not Dress Code but a National Dress-Sumaili

Government says it is not considering introducing a National Dress Code.

In a statement, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili says the reported in the Daily Mail was a misrepresentation.

Reverend Sumaili said what is being considered is a National Dress which will be introduced after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

She said her Ministry cannot impose a National Dress on the citizenry.

Reverend Sumaili said the debate in the Dress Code is out of context and premature to be a topic currently in the midst of other national challenges such as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

