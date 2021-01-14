Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu happy to finally collect his debut win in but insists there is a still a lot of work to be done with the team.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions on Wednesday rallied from one down at halftime against Red Arrows to collect a 2-1 home win at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Wednesday’s result saw Kaindu end his three-match winless start as Nkana coach following his appointment a fortnight ago.

Kaindu came into the match with one draw and two defeats in all competition.

“It is good for us to come from a goal down and probably get a victory we desperately needed a win but I think there is still lot of work to be done,”Kaindu said.

“I think we still have to work on the character of the team because if you look at the whole team, we had already given up in the first half but its good when we came back for the second half we started a bit stronger.

“And for us to get a victory without our regular players it shows that if we worked hard we are not a bad side when we came back in the second half.”

Striker Idris Mbombo missed the match following uncertainty over his alleged move to El Gouna in Egypt while midfielder Harrison Chisala is away on 2021 CHAN duty in Cameroon with Chipolopolo.

Winger Ackim Mumba was ineligible to play against Arrows who have loaned him to Nkana and striker Fred Tshimenga missed the match due to illness.

Meanwhile, Francis Simwanza gave Arrows the halftime lead when he found the target in the 30th minute.

But Obert Masumbuko and Diamond Chikwekwe hit back with goals in the 499th and 77th minutes respectively.

Nkana are now 10th on 14 points, seven points behind leaders Zanaco and ten and thirteen games played respectively.

The victory is also a huge boost for Nkana ahead of Sunday’s big Copperbelt derby at home against Zesco United who are number four with 19 points.