Thursday, January 14, 2021
Headlines
KCM is now PF's cash cow-HH

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has accused the Patriotic Front of using Konkola Copper Mines as a cash cow aimed at benefitting party cadres.

And Mr. Hichilema says the PF is creating a perception that it cares about the plight of miners at KCM when in fact not.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, Mr. Hichilema said the PF disregarded any advice from stakeholders who initially opposed Vendetta taking over the mine saying it is now surprising that they are against the investor.

Mr. Hichilema says what is happening at KCM is total abuse by the PF and that it must not be left to go on.

The UPND has called on Miners at KCM not to trust the promises the PF is making describing them as mere politics gymnastics.

Mr Hichilema has also called on the PF-led Government to pay redundancy packages for KCM miners all once and not in installments.

He has condemned the proposed mode of payment and demanded that all miners be paid their packages all at once and in full.

Mr. Hichilema said that the proposed repayment mode of redundancy packages in three instalments to KCM employees has led to unjustified anxieties among miners.

“We hear that they want to pay the miners in three instalments with the first one on 1st March and the second one being at the end of September 2021. And the last installment they plan to pay 6 months after September, 2021. As UPND we agree with the miners that this payment mode is undesirable,” he said.

He has since proposed a lumpsome payment of KCM miners, adding that the previous incidences where PF failed to pay miners after changes of ownership of parastatals were a cause for concern.

“Due to the poor track record of the PF, we therefore, propose that any amount that arises from the splitting of the company must be paid in full. If you want to pay in February, pay the amount in full because there are concerns that amounts that are due to some workers from the previous changes of ownership have still not been paid,” he said.

