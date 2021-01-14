Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa yesterday facilitated the launch of the “WASH Covid Away” Campaign in a bid to help curb Corona Virus in the city.

The Campaign was launched in partnership with Wash Zambia with an aim to disinfect over 50 public and private places throughout the city.

Speaking at the event Mr. Sampa said due to the continued rise in Covid 19 cases it is important now more than ever to find ways of keeping the people safe.

Mr. Sampa said by disinfecting these public places, WASH Zambia is helping not only their clients but all citizens in Lusaka to stay safe and Covid-19 free.

“The President’s message is that he does not want to lock the country because people will suffer economically, he wants you to be very careful and follow the covid 19 health guidelines, “Mr. Sampa said.

He has since assured the people of Lusaka that if they follow the guidelines of masking up, physical distancing and avoiding crowds among others, then fight against Covid 19 will be won and the head of state will not be compelled to lockdown the country.

“This new Covid 19 Variant has proven to be more deadly” he said.

The City father stated that many front-line and essential workers are now put at risk of contracting the virus daily, hence the need for the general public to take Covid 19 prevention measures more seriously.

Mr. Sampa added that he believes in action and not just speaking, therefore commending WASH Zambia CEO Mr. Jonathan Kays and other WASH Zambia members for their contribution towards curbing the virus.

He further urged management at Kulima Tower to ensure that the bus station is kept clean, as well as shop owners to pick up garbage in their surroundings and refrain from littering.

Meanwhile, WASH Zambia has committed 1.5 million Kwacha towards this campaign with the aim of disinfecting over 50 public/private places and over 5000 private homes of individuals who are utilizing or using their services in Lusaka.

Wash Zambia Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Kays said his organization is committed to work with the Lusaka City Council towards ensuring the safety and welfare of the people of Lusaka and Zambia as a whole.