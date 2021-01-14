9.5 C
Lusaka records spike in diarrhoeal cases

Lusaka Province has reported a spike in non-bloody diarrhoeal cases with over 1,000 recorded from October to December 2020.

And a public health specialist from the Provincial Health Office, Bushimbwa Tambatamba has attributed the increase in diarrhoeal cases to poor sanitation and flooding especially in the capital which recorded 633 out of the 1,289 cases that were recorded in the Province.

Dr. Tambatamba said during a virtual Epidemic Preparedness meeting that the Provincial health office through its health promotions department has been sensitizing members of the public to observe high standards of hygiene.

She stated that Chongwe recorded 187 while Kafue reported 182 cases of the waterborne diseases in the period under review.

Dr Tambatamba said 146 and 105 cases of non-bloody diarrhea were reported in Chirundu and Luangwa respectively.

She disclosed that Chilanga district recorded the lowest cases of diarrhoea with 36 cases.

And Dr Tambatamba has disclosed that 4,871 cases of malaria were recorded with Lusaka district reporting 2,157 in the last quarter of 2020.

She noted that the period under review is considered a peak as it records a high infestation of mosquitoes.

She stated that the Provincial health office has been distributing Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLN), spraying chemicals under the Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) programme and enhanced the case management of the disease at its health facilities.

“Nearly all the districts reached their targets except Lusaka which is at 82.9 percent.” she said.

Dr. Tambatamba said the district has been given more time to conclude the IRS programme.

  1. Hygiene is a personal responsibility, which many zambian unfortunately lack. It is the same with Corona restrictions. Many people especially those from upnd are flouting the rules. It is for this reason that my brother lusambo has no option but to whlp

    I feel for those with diarrhoea because I have had my fair share of this over the last year. Hangover with diarrhoea is hell. Get well soon

