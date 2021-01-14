A 31 -year -old man of Muchinka, Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) in Mpika District of Muchinga Province has accidentally shot himself and is admitted at Chilonga Mission Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Mpika today.

According to the Police Commissioner, the incident happened on Monday, 11th January at Muchinka Camp.

Ms. Machina disclosed that, Enock Nshimbi 31, of Muchinka ZAWA Camp who is also a Community Game Scout under ZAWA accidentally shot himself with an AK47 rifle.

She explained that the officer did not observe the normal safety precautions and did not realise that one bullet was still in the chamber when he pulled the trigger.

The Police Commissioner further said that the officer inadvertently pulled the trigger, discharging the bullet which grazed the lower part of his arm causing the aforementioned injuries.

Ms. Machina said that an inquiry in the matter has since been opened by the Police and the victim is admitted at Chilonga Mission Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner has urged officers to take precautions whenever they handle fire arms adding that a fire arm is not a toy but a harmful weapon.

“This should be a lesson to officers who are charged with the responsibility of handling guns.” Said Ms. Machina