9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 14, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

ZAWA officer shoots self

By Chief Editor
41 views
3
Rural News ZAWA officer shoots self
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 31 -year -old man of Muchinka, Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) in Mpika District of Muchinga Province has accidentally shot himself and is admitted at Chilonga Mission Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Mpika today.

According to the Police Commissioner, the incident happened on Monday, 11th January at Muchinka Camp.

Ms. Machina disclosed that, Enock Nshimbi 31, of Muchinka ZAWA Camp who is also a Community Game Scout under ZAWA accidentally shot himself with an AK47 rifle.

She explained that the officer did not observe the normal safety precautions and did not realise that one bullet was still in the chamber when he pulled the trigger.

The Police Commissioner further said that the officer inadvertently pulled the trigger, discharging the bullet which grazed the lower part of his arm causing the aforementioned injuries.

Ms. Machina said that an inquiry in the matter has since been opened by the Police and the victim is admitted at Chilonga Mission Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner has urged officers to take precautions whenever they handle fire arms adding that a fire arm is not a toy but a harmful weapon.

“This should be a lesson to officers who are charged with the responsibility of handling guns.” Said Ms. Machina

Previous articleGovernment disburses over K1, 3 million to 30 youth Cooperatives in Kapiri Mposhi District

3 COMMENTS

  1. Can that man be retrained and the gun taken away from him. These are dangerous people who shouldn’t be any where near a gun. For me I ensured to undertake a thorough course in gun management before I bought my first gun

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 3

ZAWA officer shoots self

A 31 -year -old man of Muchinka, Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) in Mpika District of Muchinga Province has accidentally...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Enock Kavindele hospital construction commences

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Kabompo district administration says that it is pleased that construction of Enoch Kavindele mini hospital in the area has commenced. Kabompo District Commissioner, Patrick Kasoka...
Read more

50 girls retrieved from marriages in Gwembe

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
More than 150 girls who were married off at a tender age in Gwembe district, Southern Province have been retrieved from their marriages under...
Read more

N/W Forestry, Lands Departments exceeded their non-tax revenue collection targets for 2020

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
North-western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has praised the departments of forestry and lands in the province for exceeding their non-tax revenue collection...
Read more

Fatal Malnutrition cases among under-fives in the in Lundazi raises Concern

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
World Vision Nutrition Coordinator Ignatius Kaunda in Lundazi Town, Eastern province, has expressed concern on the growing number of fatal malnutrition cases among under-fives...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.