Friday, January 15, 2021
Updated:

Consolidated Miners and Allied Workers Union faces deregistration

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has warned that the Consolidated Miners and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CMAWUZ) faces deregistration in the next three months for willful violations of the Labour Act and failure to comply with the constitutional requirements of the Union.

Labour Commissioner, Givens Muntengwa said he has since given CMAWUZ a three months’ notice in line with section 12 of the Industrial and Labour Relations Act to show cause why the union should not be deregistered.

Mr Mutengwa, explained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, that the union has failed to hold a quadrennial conference and fill up vacant positions as espoused by the Union’s constitution despite several reminders from the Labour Commissioner’s office.

And Mr Mutengwa says the ministry of Labour has sanctioned and will supervise the forthcoming elective quadrennial conference for the Agricultural Technical and Professional Staff Union of Zambia (ATPSUZ).

Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa said the holding of the quadrennial conference has been sanctioned following the determination by the court of appeal that Joe Kamutumwa was wrongly removed from office.

In the matter of Hacholi Makondo and Others vs Attorney General and Joe Kamutumwa, the court directed that some union members who were in management scales vacate their union positions in line with the Industrial and Labour Relations Act, Cap. 269 of the Laws of Zambia.

The Labour Commissioner assured the general public that it shall superintend over the preparations and of holding of the quadrennial conference which shall be held as earlier communicated.

Mr Muntengwa stressed that the list of delegates to the conference will be drawn in accordance with the constitution of the union and ensure compliance of necessary laws.

The Labour Commissioner appealed to the union members to remain calm and desist from unnecessary maneuvers that can cause confusion in the union.

He assured that the books of accounts of the union shall be subjected to a thorough audit.

“I shall, in exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 21 of the Industrial and Labour Relations Act, appoint an auditor to render a report on the finances of the union”, said Mr Mutengwa.

