Patriotic Front (PF) Lupososhi Constituency Chairperson, Cosmas Kangaale’s wife, Theresa Chibwe, yesterday appeared in the Luwingu Magistrate court charged with murder.

It is alleged that on December 2, 2020, Chibwe 34, of Chikondo village in Senior Chieftainess Chungu’s area, Lupososhi district, murdered Yvonne Kabwe 30, who is also a third wife to her husband using a hoe after a dispute, contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is purported that Chibwe had a dispute with Kabwe after she found her cultivating in the farm belonging to their husband and instantly hammered her with a hoe on her shoulders and died on the spot.

And Luwingu Magistrate, Kenny Nkundwe, adjourned the matter waiting for directives from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).