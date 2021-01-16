Government has awarded local authorities and fire services workers a six percent salary increment graduated in the range of three to eight percent.

This came to light at a signing ceremony held at Twangale Park in Lusaka yesterday.

Local Government Permanent Secretary Eddy Chomba said improved salaries and conditions of services would be financed using the Local government equalisation Fund and local authorities locally generated revenues.

Bishop Chomba directed local authorities to ensure that they develop strategies to improve revenue collection efficiency and productivity to enable councils provide satisfactory services to people and pay wages on time.

He said the Ministry of Local Government will also strive to ensure that the collection of revenue by councils is improved.

Bishop Chomba further said government would continue to release Local Government Equalisation Fund monthly amid austerity and economic recovery measures embarked on and amid the COVID-19 era.

“This measures are aimed at improving the economic performance of the nation, thereby demonstrating the importance that the government attaches to ensuring that councils provide satisfactory services to the people,” he said.

Earlier, Zambia Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) President Kingsley Zulu appealed to government to strictly adhere to the resolutions from the negotiations and not shelf them.

Mr Zulu also expressed the need to restructure the way negotiations are conducted by not creating a feeling that the outcome is predictable.

“We demand to see more in future negotiations because we do not come to the table with the sole purpose of achieving salary increments but also to better the conditions of service of employees,” he said.

And Fire Services Union of Zambia (FIRESUZ) president Josphat Zulu reminded government that workers motivation has a direct positive impact on the production and service delivery.

Mr Zulu said his union had noted with sadness that the government has continued to offer workers salary increments that translate to almost nothing.

He also expressed the need for government to ensure that markets and bus stations, which are the main sources of revenue for councils are depoliticised.

“The interference in Markets and bus stations is what has led to indebtedness in councils countrywide,” Mr Zulu said.

Meanwhile Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) Chairperson Amos Musonda directed all council Town clerks in the country to open their doors to union leaders to make sure they resolve conflicts that may arise from time to time.

Ambassador Musonda said militant unionism is ancient, hence the need to always promote dialogue.