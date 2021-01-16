The Permanent Mission of Zambia to the United Nations in Geneva, represented by Ambassador Martha Mwitumwa has concluded its term as chairperson for the Group of 77 and China, Geneva Chapter for the year 2020.

The Permanent Mission of Zambia has since handed over the chairmanship to the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan who served as the Vice-Chairperson of the Group during Zambia’s tenure.

Speaking during the Handover Ceremony held in Geneva on 14th January 2021, Outgoing Chairperson Ambassador Mwitumwa thanked the Group for the great honour accorded to her to represent the interests of the Group particularly through the turbulent and unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the group was strong, commitment and supportive during the challenging period and was happy with the many achievements attained.

The Envoy said the achievements made included the establishment of the Standing dialogue on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on developing countries.

Ambassador Mwitumwa indicated that the successful completion of the Group’s Position Paper in preparation for the Fifteenth session of the UNCTAD quadrennial conference to be held in 2021 was important.

She explained that the Group also achieved the historical adoption of the terms of reference for the Working Party on Programme and Budget under UNCTAD.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the regional delegation coordinators as well as the friends of the chair for providing invaluable support, input and experience to the Group.

“I would like to thank the Secretary General of UNCTAD, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi and his deputy Madam Isabel Durant, the full senior management team, the Secretary of the Trade and Development Board and the Group Liaison Section for their unwavering support during her tenure,” she thanked.

Ambassador Mwitumwa appreciated the work of her officers at the Permanent Mission of Zambia in coordinating all the activities for the Group.

The Handing over Ceremony was attended by the Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Dr Mukhisa Kituyi and the Geneva-based Ambassadors of the Member States of the Group of 77 and China.

The G77 and China is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations, which provides a means for the countries of the South to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the United Nations system.

It also promotes South-South cooperation for development and consists of 135 Member States.

This is according to statement issued to the media by The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations in Geneva and Approved by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.