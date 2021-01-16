9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 16, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Zesco United Wary of Limping Nkana

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zesco United Wary of Limping Nkana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says they will not underrate their limping rivals Nkana in this Sundays Copperbelt derby clash away at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Unlike Nkana who have not enjoyed a Christmas break, Zesco return to action after a month away since drawing 0-0 away to Green Eagles on December 18.

Defending league champions Nkana come into the game after an important 2-1 home win over Red Arrows to ease their all-round woes this season.

“Playing Nkana, we expect a tough game especially that they are coming from a victory after beating Red Arrows while we have been preparing for the game since our last game against Green Eagles,” Numba said.

“The good thing is most of our players who were injured are fir and ready to play.”

Striker Jesse Were and midfielder Thaban Kamusoko are fit after injury spells while Numba has described Tafadzwa Rusike as 80 percent fit to make the 40 minute drive from Ndola to Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Zesco head into the match on the back of a six match unbeaten run with three wins and as many draws on 19 points and are four points behind leaders Prison Leopards and two adrift of second placed Zanaco.

“Of course when big teams like Zesco and Nkana are playing against each other, every player is naturally motivated and they want to prove a point so we expect that as we go Nkana who are coming from a victory and their spirits are very high,” Numba said.

“So we just have to go there and work very hard so that we come back with a victory.”

Previous articleMayuka and Chamanga Shine in Lusaka Derby

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zesco United Wary of Limping Nkana

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says they will not underrate their limping rivals Nkana in this Sundays Copperbelt derby...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Mayuka and Chamanga Shine in Lusaka Derby

Feature Sports sports - 1
2012 AFCON icons Emmanuel Mayuka and James Chamanga scored for their respective sides on Saturday when Red Arrows...
Read more

Micho Drops Two From Final 2021 CHAN Team

Feature Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has named his final 28-member team ahead of their January 19 opening Group D campaign at the 2021 CHAN...
Read more

Kaindu Stays Modest Despite Sealing Debut Nkana Victory

Feature Sports sports - 3
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu happy to finally collect his debut win in but insists there is a still a lot of work to be...
Read more

Charles Bwale Reflects on Sharp Start as Konkola Blades Coach

Feature Sports sports - 0
New Konkola Blades coach Charles Bwale has refused to be praised alone after reviving the team’s performance in the FAZ National Division 1 campaign. Konkola...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.