Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says they will not underrate their limping rivals Nkana in this Sundays Copperbelt derby clash away at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Unlike Nkana who have not enjoyed a Christmas break, Zesco return to action after a month away since drawing 0-0 away to Green Eagles on December 18.

Defending league champions Nkana come into the game after an important 2-1 home win over Red Arrows to ease their all-round woes this season.

“Playing Nkana, we expect a tough game especially that they are coming from a victory after beating Red Arrows while we have been preparing for the game since our last game against Green Eagles,” Numba said.

“The good thing is most of our players who were injured are fir and ready to play.”

Striker Jesse Were and midfielder Thaban Kamusoko are fit after injury spells while Numba has described Tafadzwa Rusike as 80 percent fit to make the 40 minute drive from Ndola to Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Zesco head into the match on the back of a six match unbeaten run with three wins and as many draws on 19 points and are four points behind leaders Prison Leopards and two adrift of second placed Zanaco.

“Of course when big teams like Zesco and Nkana are playing against each other, every player is naturally motivated and they want to prove a point so we expect that as we go Nkana who are coming from a victory and their spirits are very high,” Numba said.

“So we just have to go there and work very hard so that we come back with a victory.”