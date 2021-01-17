Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga has called young people in the country, especially those in relationships to stop killing each other whenever they are aggrieved.

Mr. Mulenga says the government is concerned with the increased statistics of murder cases among youths who are in relationships.

He said this yesterday when he met over five hundred youths that have been placed in various institutions under the youth empowerment and apprenticeship programme at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Mr. Mulenga said if not curtailed, the trend is set to rob Zambia of future population and leaders and has since advised youths to exercise patience and tolerance when dealing with issues.

Mr. Mulenga said the rate at which the murder cases among young people are escalating calls for urgent intervention from all stakeholders among them parents, the church and community leaders in ensuring the scourge is curtailed.

“The rates of murder cases withing relationship among the youths have actually gone up. There will be no Zambia without you tomorrow if you keep on killing each other,” Mr. Mulenga said.

The Minister has attributed the increase in murder cases among young couples because most of them are just into marriages before knowing each other well.

Mr. Mulenga said he foresaw a society of murders if the trend is left unchecked and has to this effect urged youths to sort out their differences amicably and consider each other as special and important members of their respective families.

He has since called on those in relationships not to rush into marriage but spend enough time with each other, a situation he said will provide a necessary platform for young couples to know each other well.

Mr. Mulenga has also called on young people to use social media to preach messages of peace and love among themselves rather than spreading hate and insults.