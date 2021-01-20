9.5 C
Acquisition of the 100 % stake in Mopani Copper Mine by Government wins praise

The Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) has commended government for acquiring a 100-percent stake in Mopani Copper Mine.

Yesterday Government through ZCCM-IH acquired 90-percent shareholding in Mopani in addition to its 10-percent stake in a 1.5-billion-dollar deal.

EAZ President Lubinda Habaazoka said that the association is ready to work with the government to ensure that the mine is a success and urged those in charge of running the mine to be patriotic and ensure that set objectives are met.

Dr. Habaazoka was speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo has supported the government’s decision saying the move is progressive. Mr. Tembo has told ZNBC News that government’s participation in mining is critical as it helps mitigate challenges experienced in the mining sector.

Mr Tembo said this move will also help secure jobs and ensure tax compliance.

And The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has welcomed ZCCM -HI’s acquisition of Mopani Copper Mine saying the move will benefit Zambians. IDC Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba said that ZCCM-HI has the capacity to run the mines because of having experts in the industry.

Mr. Kaluba has urged Zambians to embrace the move and to have full confidence in ZCCM-HI. Mr. Kaluba said that it is high time that Zambians have a stake in the running of key mines in the country, adding that the IDC Group’s mandate is to see to it that companies under it continue to make profits for the benefits of all Zambians.

Mr. Kaluba was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

