Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Makwaza Appointed Jumulo Coach

By sports
Linos Makwaza has been appointed coach of FAZ Copperbelt Division One side Jumulo Football Club.

Makwaza, who has signed a one year contract, replaces Ghanaian coach Ernest Koffi who was fired on Sunday.

“Veteran coach and former Zambia national team player Linos ‘Socrates’ Makwaza has today signed on the dotted line as coach for Jumulo Football Club,” the club announced on Tuesday.

The Power Dynamos and Chipolopolo legend will be assisted by ex-Zambia defender Francis Kasonde, Lucky Chitalu and Thomas Ndhlovu.

Makwaza has previously coached Nkana, Napsa Stars and Konkola Mine Police.

Meanwhile, Jumulo have four points from the first two matches of the delayed 2020/21 season.

