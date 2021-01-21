9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 21, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

5 year old boy accidentally kills 3 year old girl

By editor
41 views
6
Rural News 5 year old boy accidentally kills 3 year old girl
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A five year old boy of Ibrahim village in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province has accidentally hacked his three year old female cousin to death.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina confirmed the incident that happened yesterday.

Ms Machina said the incident occurred when the two children were playing outside their home when the boy who was digging with a hoe on the ground accidentally made the hoe to bounce and hit the three year- old girl who was running towards him.

Ms Machana said the hoe hit on the girl’s head leaving her with a deep cut and was later rushed to Katozi health post in an unconscious state where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ms Machina said police have since compiled a docket of case to enhance an inquest and a smooth disposition of the matter before court as the case was perpetrated by a child who is not liable for a criminal offence.

The Police Chief said the department of social welfare have been engaged to counsel the parents of the accused as well as the accused in order to solve the matter amicably within the family.

” I also want to take this opportunity to advise parents to always watch and take care of their children when they are playing and ensure that dangerous things such as hoes and medicines are far away from their reach,” the police Commissioner said.

Ms Machina added that it is sad that life has been lost in such an unfortunate manner which can be avoided if parents take extra care.

Previous articleDo not shun political debates, politicians told
Next articleECL unhappy with people policising Covid-19

6 COMMENTS

  1. That was a terrible terrible accident. The 5 year old boy needs age appropriate counseling and should not be made to feel like a murderer.It was a terrible accident. The adults should not have left the hoe in easy reach of the toddlers. But its a terrible accident I hope no one blames anyone.My heart goes out to both families.

    3

  2. Cabipa saana ukulusa umwipwa muli iyi nshila. ex-moma has always spoken sense since time in memorial at October Airport.

  6. Pinto stop being silly. This is a rural household. Dont expect them to have Playstations and barbie dolls when the parents are struggling to put lunch on the table

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Zanaco Take Aim For Number One Spot

After second placed Zesco United failed to go top on Wednesday, an opportunity has opened for Zanaco to try...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Funeral gatherings pose challenge in combating Covid-19

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Overcrowding at funerals has continued to pose a challenge to efforts aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 in Chipangali district. And members of the...
Read more

Teacher murdered over Social Cash Transfer funds

Rural News Chief Editor - 26
A 30 year old teacher of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province has been found dead in her house after she was allegedly murdered...
Read more

Wife appears in court for murdering third wife to her husband

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
Patriotic Front (PF) Lupososhi Constituency Chairperson, Cosmas Kangaale’s wife, Theresa Chibwe, yesterday appeared in the Luwingu Magistrate court charged with murder. It is...
Read more

Central Business District construction will displace my subjects – Chief Chinunda

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Chief Chinunda of the Chewa people in Chipangali District in Eastern Province has expressed concern over the uncertain future of his subjects who are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.