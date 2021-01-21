A five year old boy of Ibrahim village in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province has accidentally hacked his three year old female cousin to death.
Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina confirmed the incident that happened yesterday.
Ms Machina said the incident occurred when the two children were playing outside their home when the boy who was digging with a hoe on the ground accidentally made the hoe to bounce and hit the three year- old girl who was running towards him.
Ms Machana said the hoe hit on the girl’s head leaving her with a deep cut and was later rushed to Katozi health post in an unconscious state where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Ms Machina said police have since compiled a docket of case to enhance an inquest and a smooth disposition of the matter before court as the case was perpetrated by a child who is not liable for a criminal offence.
The Police Chief said the department of social welfare have been engaged to counsel the parents of the accused as well as the accused in order to solve the matter amicably within the family.
” I also want to take this opportunity to advise parents to always watch and take care of their children when they are playing and ensure that dangerous things such as hoes and medicines are far away from their reach,” the police Commissioner said.
Ms Machina added that it is sad that life has been lost in such an unfortunate manner which can be avoided if parents take extra care.
That was a terrible terrible accident. The 5 year old boy needs age appropriate counseling and should not be made to feel like a murderer.It was a terrible accident. The adults should not have left the hoe in easy reach of the toddlers. But its a terrible accident I hope no one blames anyone.My heart goes out to both families.
Cabipa saana ukulusa umwipwa muli iyi nshila. ex-moma has always spoken sense since time in memorial at October Airport.
This story is very sad.. that child should be subjected to some form of counseling. This might be to hard on him
My niggaz learn to buy proper for your kids!
My niggaz learn to buy toys for your kids
Pinto stop being silly. This is a rural household. Dont expect them to have Playstations and barbie dolls when the parents are struggling to put lunch on the table