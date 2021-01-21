9.5 C
Updated:

NAQUEZ to monitor COVID-19 compliance in schools

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQUEZ) has called on the government to help schools with funding, in order to help them provide proper health necessities as schools reopen on February 1st 2021.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa said without financial commitment from the government, very few schools will be able to meet the required health necessities that are needed at the various facilities, to help fight any spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Chansa said NAQUEZ has since embarked on a nationwide monitoring programme of schools to independently ascertain their readiness for reopening amidst COVID-19, as well as identify those that will need urgent and immediate assistance.

He said that more than 2500 NAQUEZ members will physically visit the more than 4500 primary and secondary schools across all the 10 provinces of the country.

Mr Chansa added that the association further expects to find among other preparations, availability and adequate supply of sanitizers, infra-red thermometers, running water and enough desks for the learners, in order to cater for efficient social distancing.

He further said the organization will inform the nation once the findings are actualized.

Mr Chansa said without the required items needed for proper adherence to the COVID-19 health guidelines in schools, it will be a serious danger to both learners and teachers.

