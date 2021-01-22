The Ministry of Finance has announced that full verification and reconciliation of repayments related to salaries that were paid to Cabinet, Provincial, and Deputy Ministers who served between May and August 2016, in line with the court judgement, has now been completed.

Accountant General Kennedy Musonda said the Ministry of Finance has in addition submitted the details of repayments and outstanding amounts to the Attorney General.

Mr. Musonda has explained that to facilitate the verification process, the Patriotic Front (PF) party submitted a schedule of persons who were covered under its bulk deposits made to the treasury.

He said to confirm the deposits, the party submitted deposit slips to the treasury and government receipts have accordingly been issued for the same.

“Therefore, according to our current records, 59 out of 63 former Cabinet, Provincial, and Deputy Ministers have been covered by the repayments,” Mr. Musonda said.

In a statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday, the Accountant General indicated that the reconciliation process has revealed that some individuals who were paid for by the PF Party had also paid for themselves, resulting in double repayments which will be refunded in line with public finance regulations.

He noted that taking both foregoing factor and the court judgement into account, the total outstanding amount of public funds due to the treasury by the remaining four (4) individuals is K230, 064.36.

“In line with procedure and to ensure that progress towards the closure of this matter is conclusive, the Ministry of Finance has written to the Attorney General to submit the detail of repayments and outstanding amounts. The details include names of all the fifty-nine (59) persons who have paid in full and the four individuals who have not,” stated the Accountant General.

Mr. Musonda clarified that to confirm the repayments, government receipts, some of which have not yet been collected from the treasury, have also been issued for individuals who have availed the Ministry of Finance with deposit slips.

He has since urged some former ministers who made repayments but have not yet availed the treasury with deposit slips to do so in order to be issued with government receipts.