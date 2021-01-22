9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 22, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

FODEP calls for peace ahead of 2021 polls

By Chief Editor
41 views
1
General News FODEP calls for peace ahead of 2021 polls
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has asked political party leaders to inculcate a non-violence culture in their members.

FODEP vice president Mike Mushanga said there was also need for political parties to make youths adopt a peaceful behaviour during this year’s general elections.

Mr. Mushanga said political parties should not manipulate people especially youths by using them as tools of violence.

He told ZANIS that youths are susceptible to manipulation by politicians especially during elections.

He said Zambian citizens should also at individual level ensure that they do not involve themselves in violent activities during the forthcoming elections slated for August 12, 2021.

“There is need for all political parties to be peaceful as we should not allow what happened in 2006 and 2016 to repeat itself as the country went through so much violence,” he said.

Mr. Mushanga added that there is need to campaign peacefully and political parties should conduct their gatherings in a peaceful manner for sanity to prevail.

He has since urged all stakeholders to continue preaching peace and unity in the forthcoming elections as this is the only way violence can be prevented.

“Let us continue preaching peace and unity in our country and people need to realise that elections come and go but peace is inevitable in our country,” he said.

Mr. Mushanga further said Zambians must be sensitised about the importance of peaceful elections so that people can refrain from any violent acts.

“It is high time that we started reminding our people about the need to hold peaceful elections especially our youths.

Our youths are vulnerable as they tend to be used as tools of political violence that’s why we need to end this and this should start with our politicians. Let us work together to attain peaceful elections, Zambia is for all,” Mr. Mushanga said.

Previous articleOil Marketing Companies begins importation of petroleum products after Zero rating VAT and Excise duty
Next articleStrong Associations of the Zambian Diaspora will be essential to the sustainable implementation of the Diaspora Policy

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zambia Eye To End Winless Drought Against Guinea

Zambia hunt for an elusive first win over Guinea in 50 years in Saturday’s Cameroon 2021 CHAN penultimate Group...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu mourns Catholic Priests

General News Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the death of Catholic Priests Charles Chilinda and Patrick Muyenga who died in Lusaka’s Maina Soko Military...
Read more

Strong Associations of the Zambian Diaspora will be essential to the sustainable implementation of the Diaspora Policy

General News Chief Editor - 11
Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Frank Bwalya has observed that strong associations of the Zambian Diaspora will be essential to the...
Read more

Parliament to hold virtual proceedings

General News Chief Editor - 9
The National Assembly of Zambia has advised Members of Parliament not to travel to Lusaka or check in at the National Assembly Motel...
Read more

Milenge DEBS bemoans escalating cases of child labour

General News Chief Editor - 2
Education authorities in Milenge district have bemoaned the rampant cases of child labour in the area. Milenge District Education Board Secretary Denis Mukunta...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.