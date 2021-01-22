The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has asked political party leaders to inculcate a non-violence culture in their members.

FODEP vice president Mike Mushanga said there was also need for political parties to make youths adopt a peaceful behaviour during this year’s general elections.

Mr. Mushanga said political parties should not manipulate people especially youths by using them as tools of violence.

He told ZANIS that youths are susceptible to manipulation by politicians especially during elections.

He said Zambian citizens should also at individual level ensure that they do not involve themselves in violent activities during the forthcoming elections slated for August 12, 2021.

“There is need for all political parties to be peaceful as we should not allow what happened in 2006 and 2016 to repeat itself as the country went through so much violence,” he said.

Mr. Mushanga added that there is need to campaign peacefully and political parties should conduct their gatherings in a peaceful manner for sanity to prevail.

He has since urged all stakeholders to continue preaching peace and unity in the forthcoming elections as this is the only way violence can be prevented.

“Let us continue preaching peace and unity in our country and people need to realise that elections come and go but peace is inevitable in our country,” he said.

Mr. Mushanga further said Zambians must be sensitised about the importance of peaceful elections so that people can refrain from any violent acts.

“It is high time that we started reminding our people about the need to hold peaceful elections especially our youths.

Our youths are vulnerable as they tend to be used as tools of political violence that’s why we need to end this and this should start with our politicians. Let us work together to attain peaceful elections, Zambia is for all,” Mr. Mushanga said.