President Edgar Lungu says it is a pure insult to claim that Zambians cannot run mines as they managed mines before privatization.

“Let me emphasize that we won’t allow those claiming that they will sell back the mines which we have bought off from investors,” he said.

President Lungu said the PF Government had worked hard in many spheres thereby encouraging Zambians that they did not need to change a winning team.

“Investors wanted to put mines on care and maintenance which would have affected many workers and we’re proud of our record as PF in terms of development and protecting the interests of workers,” he said.

In a special interview with veteran broadcasters Simon Mwila and Francis Ndovi on Delight Radio in Chinsali District today, the Head of State said the PF Government had strengthened the winning formula while amending ideas that did not work.

“Government has in the last few years tremendously improved distribution of farming inputs,” he said.

The Head of State also said a lot of the underprivileged people were making a living out of the Social Cash Transfer adding that Government would ensure that more people benefit.

“The PF Government embarked on Link Zambia 8000 which is transforming lives and more time is needed to mobilize resources to complete all projects,” he said.

President Lungu urged traditional and church leaders to remain neutral as they are parents to all regardless of tribe or political affiliation.

“When my time comes to leave in 2026 the PF will lookout for another person but let me warn that no one will be allowed to cause violence in Zambia regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

President Lungu urged aspiring candidates for Parliamentary elections to avoid character assassination of incumbent Members of Parliament but market themselves well.