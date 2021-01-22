President Edgar Lungu says it is a pure insult to claim that Zambians cannot run mines as they managed mines before privatization.
“Let me emphasize that we won’t allow those claiming that they will sell back the mines which we have bought off from investors,” he said.
President Lungu said the PF Government had worked hard in many spheres thereby encouraging Zambians that they did not need to change a winning team.
“Investors wanted to put mines on care and maintenance which would have affected many workers and we’re proud of our record as PF in terms of development and protecting the interests of workers,” he said.
In a special interview with veteran broadcasters Simon Mwila and Francis Ndovi on Delight Radio in Chinsali District today, the Head of State said the PF Government had strengthened the winning formula while amending ideas that did not work.
“Government has in the last few years tremendously improved distribution of farming inputs,” he said.
The Head of State also said a lot of the underprivileged people were making a living out of the Social Cash Transfer adding that Government would ensure that more people benefit.
“The PF Government embarked on Link Zambia 8000 which is transforming lives and more time is needed to mobilize resources to complete all projects,” he said.
President Lungu urged traditional and church leaders to remain neutral as they are parents to all regardless of tribe or political affiliation.
“When my time comes to leave in 2026 the PF will lookout for another person but let me warn that no one will be allowed to cause violence in Zambia regardless of political affiliation,” he said.
President Lungu urged aspiring candidates for Parliamentary elections to avoid character assassination of incumbent Members of Parliament but market themselves well.
Yes, Zambians run zamtel, Zambians run Zambia railways and yes, Zambians run natsave. We are totally capable, wait, who said we can’t? ??
Nyimbili Sullen and Zesco
Nyimbili Sullen sarcasm
how many times have they bin capitilised#political decisions no
Nyimbili Sullen not forgetting Zambia airways. Indeed we are capable.
Nyimbili Sullen Sir, congratulations..This is great thinking & realisation. We are capable indeed.
Alungu the constitution does not allow the third term, respect the law of the Land
It’s totally insulting for sure… Only selfish individuals would issue such remarks… demeaning the intelligence of many Zambians
We didn’t say zambians cannot, our fear is that your party will use it as fundraising for their budget.
We can run the mines now the problem we don’t trust the people pushing this agenda including the president himself
The failure to run parastatals properly is putting a lot of doubt in some of us.
When we have not invested in R & D.Dont just say that but understand the capability of running such an investment.For example, do you have really human resource and machinery? The time you people given opportunities to lead stop politicking will be the time human development and let alone economic development will thrive.A mine isn’t a bank or a transportation company.If a simple Zampost and even Zambia railways is insolvent and requires capitalisation what more of a complex venture like a mine? If just assembling cars or bicycles fails what more of a mine?if simple state farms are failing then what more of a mine? When you employ cadres everywhere you think firms can thrive sustainably?
All state enterprises r run by zambians n not is operating at a profit. Political cadres r running these as opposed to professionals hence our fears. Zccm was run by zambians n the writing is on the wall on how certain decisions were made
The issue is not with the citizens(Zambians) but the administration in power can not be trusted. As a result the doubt of running the mines comes in..
People are dying due to covid-19, who is in Control
What has happened to Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe?
The funds contracted through debt was supposed to be used in good faith. Spending on urgent needs that would benefit the mass public especially health sector education sector.
We have ministers who are inept of running a ministry. They don’t have the credentials nor the expertise. They don’t have basic university degree. We have cadres running the ministries. Let’s not forget how many of these ministers have become millionaires through plunder and corruption.
When a thief is out in charge of running a country what more do you expect
Majority of the population are classified under poverty. It’s a shame but these people will not come out of poverty
I WISH WE COULD HAVE FREE AND FARE ELECTIONS EVERY YEAR, WHERE HAVE BEEN ALL ALONG? LUNGU IS NOW TALK ABOUT ZAMBIAN’S RUNNING MINES, WHAT OF CONSTRUCTION OF ROADS, MALLS, HOSPITALS …