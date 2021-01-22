9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 22, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Milenge DEBS bemoans escalating cases of child labour

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Milenge DEBS bemoans escalating cases of child labour
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Education authorities in Milenge district have bemoaned the rampant cases of child labour in the area.

Milenge District Education Board Secretary Denis Mukunta noted that most pupils are forced to work for money especially during the holidays due to high levels of poverty.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Mukunta said there was need for various stakeholders to work together to curb the scourge and promote the welfare of children.

He said it was dangerous for children below the age of 15 years to be fond of working to earn money.

He added that most of the work which the pupils do relates to farming activities.

“These children are getting used to handling money at a young age and in turn attach less importance to education. Even when schools open, most of them miss classes which leads to poor academic performance,” he said.

Mr. Mukunta has since called on parents and traditional leaders among other stakeholders to come on board to end the practice.

And Mikula Ward Councillor Justine Chembo has urged parents to protect their children from exploitation.

Mr. Chembo said it was important for every parent to engage in income generating activities so that they can provide for their children.

“Girls are the most vulnerable and it is not safe for them to go round people’s houses to do piece work. They might be attacked,” he said.

Meanwhile, Beauty Mwenya, a resident observed that some people are using the children for cheap labour.

Mrs. Mwenya said some people engage children so that they can take advantage of their vulnerability and underpay them.

Previous articleLate Russian Ambassador mourned
Next articleIt is a pure insult to claim that Zambians cannot run mines-President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Parliament to hold virtual proceedings

The National Assembly of Zambia has advised Members of Parliament not to travel to Lusaka or check in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Parliament to hold virtual proceedings

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Assembly of Zambia has advised Members of Parliament not to travel to Lusaka or check in at the National Assembly Motel...
Read more

Late Russian Ambassador mourned

General News Chief Editor - 4
President Edgar Lungu has expressed his deep regrets over the passing of Russia’s Ambassador to Zambia Alexander Boldyrev. Mr Boldyrev died at Maina Soko Military...
Read more

Maid commits suicide at employer’s house

General News Chief Editor - 4
Police in Lusaka have received a report of suspected suicide in which a living-in maid aged 46, is alleged to have committed suicide from...
Read more

St Ignatius Parish Priest Charles Chilinda dies

General News Chief Editor - 8
St Ignatius Parish Priest Father Charles Chilinda has died. Father Chilinda who had been battling with Covid-19 and was admitted to Maina Soko hospital and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.