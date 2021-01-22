President Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the death of Catholic Priests Charles Chilinda and Patrick Muyenga who died in Lusaka’s Maina Soko Military Hospital yesterday.

The President said Fr. Chilinda and Fr. Muyenga were renowned priests who supported the government’s efforts in uplifting the lives of the Zambian people especially the vulnerable.

“In Fr. Chilinda we have lost a selfless and dedicated Man of God. The passing on of Fr. Chilinda is indeed a big blow not only to the Catholic community and the Society of Jesus Community in Zambia but to the entire country. On behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia, the people, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Society of Jesus Provincial of Zambia – Malawi Province, Father Leonard Chiti. May the Almighty God comfort the bereaved family and the Catholic community and may the Soul of Fr. Chilinda rest in eternal peace,” the President said.

The President added that “Fr. Chilinda was a Charismatic Priest who advocated for civility in politics and through Loyola Production in Zambia, did many video productions that promoted Christian values.

And the President has regretted the death of Fr. Muyenga of the Capuchin Franciscan Order in Zambia.

“Fr. Muyenga was a man for the people and all those seeking solace in the house of God looked to Fr. Muyenga for help and counsel,” President Lungu noted.

President Lungu said the demise of Fr. Muyenga is yet another setback to the Catholic community in Zambia and the Capuchin Franciscan Order.

“We join the Capuchin Franciscan Order in Zambia, the bereaved family, and the Catholic community in mourning Fr. Muyenga who celebrated 40 years of Priesthood last year in October. On behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia, the people, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend deepest sympathies to the Provincial Custodian of the Capuchin Franciscan Order in Zambia, Father Augustine Mwape, the Muyenga family, and the entire Catholic community in Zambia,” he said.

The President has since urged the Catholic community and all the bereaved families to look up to the Almighty God for strength and peace during this difficult time.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.