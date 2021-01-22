9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 22, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND to hold general conference on 14th February 2021, all positions including party Presidency open for contest

By Chief Editor
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has set February 14th, 2021 as the date on which it will hold its long delayed elective General Assembly.

Party Elections Chairman Gary Nkombo told Journalists that all positions at National Management level, including that of the President are open for contestation.

Mr Nkombo said the the holding of the convention is a fulfillment of Article 60 of the Republican Constitution.

He added that 1, 500 delegates that would form the Electoral College will include 6 constituency officials; 8 from the district; 34 from Province.

Other voters at the Convention include 30 students from higher institutions of learning, all UPND Members of Parliament (MPs) and 10 members from the Diaspora.

  3. After over 15 yrs when HH was given the party presidency now a promise of a democratic convention? The number of delegates and the current COVID-19 gathering restrictions tells me it will be an online virtual convention at the most if at all it happens. So we’ll have to just guess the virtual guests.
    Why has the party or HH held a democratic elective convention in all the years he’s been president?

  4. After over 15 yrs when HH was given the party presidency now a promise of a democratic convention? The number of delegates and the current COVID-19 gathering restrictions tells me it will be an online virtual convention at the most if at all it happens. So we’ll have to just guess the virtual delegates.
    Why has the party or HH not held a democratic elective convention in all the years he’s been president?

