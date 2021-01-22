9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 22, 2021
Zanaco Maul Buffaloes To Go Top

By sports
Zanaco have thumped Green Buffaloes 3-0 in the Lusaka derby at Sunset Stadium to go top of the FAZ Super Division table.

The Bankers, who sits on 24 points after playing 14 matches, have a one point lead against second placed Prison Leopards who will be in action on Saturday.

Buffaloes remain fourth from the bottom with 13 points from 14 matches played.

Zanaco benefited from defender Gideon Sichone’s own goal before Captain Roger Kola and Abraham Siankombo scored the other goals.

Sichone put Zanaco in front just after four minutes with Kola doubling the scores a minute away from the break and Siankombo registered his name on the score-sheet 12 minutes before full time.

This was Zanaco’s second straight win.

Previous articleParliament to hold virtual proceedings

Latest News

