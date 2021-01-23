Marketers of Limulunga district have blocked the Limulunga Town Council from spraying the market in a bid to prevent the spread of covid-19 a situation that has disappointed the stakeholders.

Confusion erupted in the market when crowds of marketers kept chanting angrily anti-spraying remarks to the sprayers and the council team claiming that the chemicals used to spray would infect them with Covid-19.

The council team had to engage the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) and the police to help calm the situation and urge the marketers to understand the importance of the exercise however but the efforts proved futile.

Market vice-chairperson Martin Mwenda, who tried to advocate for the spraying team, told ZANIS that misconceptions have raised fear among marketers.

“This is a vital exercise but people are afraid because of misunderstandings. The exercise has failed because of these beliefs. As market leadership we shall sensitize them to build confidence,” he said.

And Limulunga ward councillor Malale Waluka, who was harassed by marketers, expressed disappointment that marketers behaved the manner they did.

He said the response is sad because the market is a high risk factor in spreading Covid-19 as it is a meeting and exchanging site.

“They have refused entirely even after knowing that we have sprayed other places like the Kuta and the police. The chemicals are not being imported. We are using chlorine and we mixed the chemical while they are watching but the response is still negative,” said the councillor.

He has since urged the traders to work with the local authority to stop any further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the BRE Ngambela, Manyando Mukela has implored residents to embrace the spraying exercise and adhere to the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

“We are aware that some people have questions and doubts about the motive of spraying our areas but this is a normal exercise taking place in other places.

“We appreciate the work that is taking place and the spraying conducted by the council to disinfect public places like hospitals, city centres hence when it takes place here, embrace it because Covid-19 is real,” the Ngambela appealed.

The Ngambela also disclosed that the Kuta has been observing strict guidelines to stop any infection.