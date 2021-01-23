The status quo in Group D was maintained on Saturday after Zambia rallied to draw 1-1 with Guinea in their penultimate preliminary stage match in Limbe.

Guinea stay top, tied on 4 points with second placed Zambia but with a better goal difference, regardless of the other come of the late kickoff between Namibia and Tanzania who head into their fixture on zero points.

Both sides had decent chances in the opening half that ended 0-0 with two falling Zambia’s way firstly when Emmanuel Chabula who turned his back on the ball in front of an obliging goal.

Then in the 41st minute, Clement Mwape’s intentions of stomping the ball in were a millisecond slower than Zachariah Chilongoshi’s cross that was parried for a corner by Guinea goalkeeper Moussa Camara.

The deadlock was broken in the 58th minute when Victor Kantabadouno slipped the ball through a cluster of Zambian defenders after they have failed to properly clear the ball that ping-ponged on them before it fell at Mouri Kante’s feet who fed his compatriot to score.

Chilongoshi then shockingly elected to miss a sitter just after the hour mark as Zambia found themselves under pressure in the hunt for the equalizer.

But Chilongoshi redeemed himself in the 87th minute when his searching cross was headed-in by Spencer Sautu who had replaced Amity Shamende just after the restart.

Chipolopolo must now beat Namibia on January 27 and hope they win Group D to avoid trip to Douala for a potential quarterfinal date with defending CHAN champions Morocco on January 31 who lead Group C on 4 points one point ahead of Togo with a round of games left.

Meanwhile, the result left Zambia still without a win over Guinea in 50 years in now six meetings that have produced three wins , two defeats and a draw in favour of the West Africans.