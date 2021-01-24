9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 24, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Brazil bound Zambians must undergo Covid-19 test

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Brazil bound Zambians must undergo Covid-19 test
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambians who wish to travel to Brazil have been advised to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test three days before departure.

In a circular made available to the Zambian embassy in Brazil, the Brazilian government said the Covid-19 test certificate must be presented in Portuguese, Spanish or English from a government recognised health facility.

In the event of travelling to Brazil with connections or stopovers where the travellers remain in a restricted area of the airport, the 72 hour period applies prior to boarding the first flight of the trip.

Furthermore, children under the age of 12 travelling with a companion are exempted from presenting Covid-19 test certificates provided that all companions present negative or non-reactive Covid-19 tests.

However, unaccompanied children are required to present a Covid-19 certificate.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil, Alfreda Mwamba has therefore urged Zambians intending to travel to Brazil to adhere to the requirements provided by the Brazilian government to avoid any inconveniences.

“The health alert by the Brazilian government states that the entry of foreign visitors travelling by air for a short stay of up to 90 days was currently permitted as of December 30th, 2020 and that all travellers to Brazil by air, both Brazilians and foreigners must present a negative or non-reactive Covid-19 certificate,” she stated.

Dr. Mwamba said that the Covid-19 test, as well as proof of a completed Declaration of Traveller’s Health (DSV) to the airline responsible for the flight, must be readily made available.

She added that travellers will need to fill out the DSV in print or digitally agreeing to sanitary measures that must be complied during the traveller’s time in Brazil.

This is contained in a statement released to the media in Lusaka today by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil, Grace Makowane.

Previous articleZambia records 745 new Covid-19 cases out of a total of 7,903 tests

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Brazil bound Zambians must undergo Covid-19 test

Zambians who wish to travel to Brazil have been advised to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test three days before...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Woman arrested for stealing a month old baby

General News editor - 8
A 26 year old woman of Manyama area in Kalumbila district has been arrested for stealing a one month old baby. Juliet Musonga is...
Read more

Fuel Shortage: Choma DC bans use of containers to buy fuel

General News Chief Editor - 35
The district administration in Choma has banned the buying of petrol in containers so as to sustain available stocks of the commodity. This was...
Read more

DEC Officer acquitted of corruption charges after Prosecution fails to Prove the case

General News Chief Editor - 11
The Livingstone Magistrate Court has acquitted a Drug Enforcement Commission Assistant Investigations Officer who was facing two counts of corrupt practices. The acquittal came as...
Read more

Catholic Media Services mourn Fr. Chilinda

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Catholic Media Services (CMS) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Communications Commission have received the sad news of the demise of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.