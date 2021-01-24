Spencer Sautu, Chipolopolo’s savior in Saturday’s 1-1 against Guinea in their penultimate CHAN Group D fixture in Limbe, says Wednesday’s final pool match against Namibia is a must-win.

Chipolopolo rallied from one-down in the 58th minute against Guinea to salvage a late draw through a Sautu headed-in equalizer in the 87th minute.

A win would have secured Chipolopolo’s quarterfinal spot with a match to spare but must now beat Namibia on January 27 to ensure their passage.

Chipolopolo are second in Group D tied on 4 points with leaders Guinea who have a superior goal difference.

“That game is not going to be easy because you know how Namibia play, they try to build on a quick game so for us we will be ready for them because for us we cannot just give it away looking at where we are coming from,” Sautu said.

Namibia are out of the tournament after losing 1-0 to Tanzania in the late Group D kickoff on January 23 at the same venue and are bottom on zero points from two games.

But Tanzania’s victory means they now put pressure on the top two heading into the January 27 simultaneous kickoffs.

Tanzania are now one point behind the top two and know a win over Guinea will see them through.

“We needed a win today (Saturday) but we never got a win so obviously for the next game it will be like a cup final because if we don’t win that game, it is a doom for us,”Sautu said.