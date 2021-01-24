9.5 C
Zambia, DRC to hold toll road, Luapula bridge talks

Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are this week expected to hold high level bilateral talks over the expeditious implementation of the long- awaited Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge project in 2021.

The Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge project is a road link infrastructure venture that is expected to decongest the Kasumbelesa border post once implemented.

Zambia is being represented in the Congolese capital Kinshasa by Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale and Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Raphael Nakachinda.

Mr. Chilangwa, who is leading the delegation that also includes Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota and Road Development Agency (RDA) Chief Executive Officer George Manyele, is confident that the talks with Congolese officials will be successful.

Godfrey Chikumbi of ZANIS reports from Kinshasa that Mr. Chilangwa said he was looking forward to fruitful deliberations that will result in the speeding up of the project following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which the two countries signed in Lubumbashi in 2019.

Mr. Chilangwa explained that President Edgar Lungu has tasked the ministers to travel owing to the economic benefits of the bilateral project.

He said possibilities of the formation of the Luapula River Authority are expected to be part of the agenda in this week’s talks.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to the DRC Friday Nyambe said he is hopeful that the bilateral talks will come up with a roadmap for the joint groundbreaking ceremony that will be graced the two countries’ Heads of State this year.

Previous articleBrazil bound Zambians must undergo Covid-19 test

