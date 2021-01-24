Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 745 new positive cases of Covid-19 out of a total of 7,903 tests that were conducted, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 45,337.

And about 1,667 individuals have been discharged bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 35, 960.

The country has meanwhile recorded 12 Covid-19 deaths countywide in the last 24 hours bringing the number of cumulative deaths to 639 and classified as 261 Covid-19 deaths, 354 Covid-19 associated deaths, and 24 deaths pending classification.

Currently, a total of 8,738 Covid-19 cases are active and of these 8,264 are under community management while 474 are admitted to various health facilities around the country with 325 on oxygen therapy and 32 in critical condition.

In a statement issued to the media in Lusaka today by the Ministry of Health Head Media Relations, Stanslous Ngosa, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said the ministry continues to enhance its contact tracing activities in order to halt the spread of Covid-19 in communities.

The Minister has meanwhile applauded the trend where people are disclosing to their close contacts on some social media platforms when they test positive to the pandemic.

Dr. Chanda has since advised the public against stigmatizing those that are testing positive to the Covid-19.

“In the same vein, I do however wish to caution the spreading of unverified information. Social media has become a conduit for negative and fake news. Protect your mental health by approaching social media mindfully. Set limits for your social media use and pay attention to the effect it is having on your well-being,” the Minister advised.

And Dr. Chanda has stated that the Ministry of Health remains committed to ensuring that continuity of services and that resilience of the health system in the country remains steadfast even in view of the pandemic.

“We are closely monitoring our other programmes including HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria and working diligently to sustain our routine services,” he said.

Yesterday, Zambia recorded 1 239 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases were picked out of 12,601 tests, while 1,626 individuals have been discharged bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 34, 2993 according to the Ministry of Health, with 17 new deaths countrywide.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda says currently there are 9,672 active COVID-19 cases, of which 9,226 are under community management while 446 are admitted to various health facilities around the country with 299 on oxygen therapy while 25 in a critical condition.

Dr Chanda has attributed the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases to super spread events such as weddings, funerals, parties, and Shopping Malls.

He noted that the health authority continues to observe a worrisome trend of late reporting to health facilities among COVID-19 cases with patients coming in critical condition.

Dr Chanda stated that this trend hampers the efforts of health workers to effectively manage the cases that come in critical condition.

He said that the high-profile deaths recorded in the last few days call for concern as a large number of people is expected to show up to mourn the fallen community.

Dr Chanda has however appealed to the public to remain mindful of their safety and that of others and ensure adherence to guidelines for those who wish to pay their respects.

He further called on the local authorities and managers at the cemeteries to ensure that the number of people is kept a minimum during these events.

‘’Events must be kept short and those in attendance must adhere to the public health guidance, ’Dr. Chanda said.

He has since encouraged members of the public to remember adherence to the five golden rules that are wearing a facemask correctly and consistently, maintaining physical distance, washing your hands frequently or use of hand sanitizer and avoiding crowded places, and staying home.