Konkola Blades have sneaked into second place on the FAZ National Division 1 table following a huge home win over Kashikishi Warriors in Chililabombwe.

Blades thumped Kashikishi 4-1 at Konkola Stadium in the Week 14 match played on Saturday.

Christian Mpoyi, Emmanuel Mwaba, Paul Mumba and Kunda Kabila were the scorers for the Charles Bwale coached side.

Blades moved one place up after increasing their tally to 27 points, one behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after 14 matches played.

This was revived Konkola’s fourth consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi stayed top after edging Nchanga Rangers 1-0 away in Chingola on Sunday.

Midfielder Bob Chansa scored the goal at Nchanga Stadium that moved Kansanshi to 28 points.

Chambishi have dropped from second to third position after being held to a goalless draw by National Assembly at home in Chambishi.

Chambishi have 26 points after playing 14 matches.

City of Lusaka are back in the top four after beating Zesco Malaiti 1-0 to end a five match winless run.

The win has pushed Ya Moto to number four with 26 points from 14 matches played.

City of Lusaka

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 14 Results

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 KYSA FC

Nchanga Rangers 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Chambishi 0-0 National Assembly

City of Lusaka 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Konkola Blades 4-1 Kashikishi Warriors

Gomes FC 1-0 Livingston Pirates

Mpulungu Harbour 1-1 Kafue Celtics

Zesco Shockers 1-2 Police Collage

Trident FC vs MUZA (game to be played on Wednesday)