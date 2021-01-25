The Ministry of Health has reiterated that while the sector continues to participate in global, regional and country technical discussions on the Covid-19 vaccine development and deployment, Cabinet is yet to sit, consider and approve the vaccine and its deployment mechanism.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama explained that the ministry will only recommend to Cabinet a Covid-19 vaccine which is efficacious, safe and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We therefore urge all government institutions including missions abroad not to issue any statements on the vaccine until Cabinet provides guidance,” Dr. Malama stated.

He has further advised that all statements or pronouncements on the Covid-19 vaccine will be issued by the Ministry of Health in liaison with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.

“We further urge all Zambians to be patient and be assured that once Cabinet guides, all stakeholders will be appropriately informed,” he said.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media yesterday by Ministry of Health Head of Media Relations, Stanslous Ngosa.