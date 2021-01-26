Nkana Football Club president Joseph Silwimba is demanding improved performance from the defending FAZ Super Division champions.

Nkana are currently struggling in the Super Division where they sit on number 14 with 14 points from 12 matches played.

Speaking when the club launched a new kit for the 2020/21 season in Kitwe today, Silwamba said everyone at the club must work hard for Nkana to perform well this season.

“We hope for better performance from players, technical bench, executive committee, the secretariat and everyone at Nkana Football Club,” he said.

Silwamba said his executive was working hard to alleviate financial challenges the team has been facing from last year.

“We have managed to bring on board Betway as the main kit sponsor and we have since signed an agreement for a period of three years.”

“My executive has been working hard to ensure that the challenges the club has been facing since last year are minimized,” he said.

Nkana have signed another kit sponsorship deal with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA)