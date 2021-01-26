A Zambia Air Force plane has crash landed at Mukinge Mission Hospital airstrip in Kasempa district after slipping off the runway due to wet grass.

A preliminary report indicates that the five-sitter plane, which had five crew members on board crash landed due to bad weather conditions which affected visibility.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the incident that happened around 08:50 hours to ZANIS in Solwezi today.

“Be informed that Kasempa police station has recorded a case of crash landing of Zambia Air Force plane at Mukinge mission hospital airstrip after slipping off the runway because of the wet grass with five occupants on board,” Mr Njase said.

Mr Njase said two of the five crew members who complained of general body pains are admitted to Mukinge mission hospital while the other three who include the pilot and the co-pilot escaped unhurt.

“Colonel Nyika age not known (pilot), Major Akakandelwa age not known (co-pilot), Major Mubita age not known, Major Lwendo Mubita aged 37, (Air crew) of Lusaka who is complaining of general body pains and Sergeant Mundanda Hansen aged 29 (plane technician) who sustained a cut on the right leg and he is complaining of general body pains and the two are admitted to Mukinge mission hospital,” Mr Njase explained.

He said the aircraft registration number AF 222 which was flying from Lusaka was taking 5x 210 litres drums of diesel to Mukinge adding that the plane had a shattered front window screen and a damaged front nose.