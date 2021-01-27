An artificial shortage of drugs in some clinics on the Copperbelt has irked Minister of Health Jonas Chanda who has since directed the Medical Stores Limited to ensure a steady supply.

And the Health Minister has observed that some hospitals were unable to conduct clinical Chemistry and Hematology tests due to a lack of supply of laboratory reagents.

This came to light when Dr. Chanda toured some health facilities and the Copperbelt Regional Medical hub in Luanshya district.

Dr. Chanda wondered why some basic drugs in some clinics in Kitwe, Ndola, and Luanshya districts were in short supply when the regional medical hub was fully stocked.

“I want to know why some facilities I have visited have no drugs, for example when I visited Kitwe on Sunday, patients from clinics were flocking to Kitwe central hospital with the handwritten prescription of basic drugs such as Panadol and Amoxil, when we have full stock from Medical stores limited, we can’t have people flocking to tertiary hospitals for basic drugs that can be acquired from local clinics” he noted.

Dr Chanda questioned why some facilities like Roan General hospital in Luanshya only had a medical supply level of two weeks instead of six months, the situation he said would result in shortages if not well managed.

“The Copperbelt is very cardinal and it has a high population, therefore there is a need for medical stores to meet the supply chain by ensuring that hospitals have the needed supply levels, if we can’t meet the supply we should therefore engage medical stores in Lusaka to increase the supply as there is no shortage of drugs in the country,” he added.

The Minister of Health further indicated that hospitals in Luanshya were unable to conduct chemistry and Hematology tests due to a lack of laboratory reagents, which was compromising the quality of health service delivery.

Mr. Chanda questioned how hospitals were able to start people on Anti-Retroviral Treatment without conducting renal and liver functions due to lack of reagents.

He has since directed medical stores to ensure a steady supply of reagents and stock compromising of the service delivered.

And Copperbelt Province Biomedical Director in charge of laboratories Ngungu Nyoni said the region had a total of 82 laboratories and that the supply by medical stores did not meet the demand.

Mr. Nyoni said the reagent supply which is done once monthly leaves small health facilities without supply as big health institutions were given priority.

And Copperbelt Regional Medical Hub General Manager Mathews Fwambo said the hub was fully stocked and that it supplied drugs to hospitals once a month.

Mr. Fwambo said once the hub received stocks from Medical stores they information hospitals who make their orders and are supplied monthly.

“We further provide hospitals with our stock status weekly, from there they are able to see our stick and in turn make their orders and we deliver,” he said

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda has directed Medical Stores Limited to work closely with the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority to eliminate the trend of recalling medicines in circulation.

Mr. Chanda has since directed ZAMRA and Medical stores to compile a report on all recalled medicines last year.

He said the two bodies should work together closely to check the quality and state of drugs before they were circulated.

The Health Minister is on the Copperbelt province on a familiarization tour of health facilities following his appointment.