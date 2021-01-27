Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga is concerned that churches and funerals have continued to be super-spreaders of covid-19 and has called for restricting to such public gatherings.

Mr. Kamanga notes that the death of a number of the clergy is evidence that the disease is being spread in places of worship saying more needs to be done to ensure adherence to health guidelines.

Speaking during a virtual covid-19 multi-sectoral committee meeting yesterday, Mr. Kamanga noted that people have continued to gather in large numbers in churches and funerals.

“This is the case even when the deceased is reported to have died from covid 19, people will be at funerals in large numbers disregarding the health guidelines,” he said.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary urged local authorities in the province to ensure that not more than 50 people attend funerals.

And Lusaka City Council (LCC) Town Clerk Alex Mwansa said the council has been overwhelmed with the demand for disinfection of both public and private infrastructure.

Mr. Mwansa noted that the council is not able to meet the demand due to inadequate logistics.

“We have been overstretched in terms of fuel and chemicals, we need other stakeholders to come on board to render assistance. We have been writing to stakeholders to supplement the services.” he said.

And Provincial Health Director Consity Mwale says there may be need to engage the private sector to offer fumigation services as a business.

He observed that there has been an increased demand following the escalating new cases of covid-19.

“It may be difficult to cope with the increasing demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Government has released an initial K250, 000 to support interventions in the fight against Covid-19 in Lusaka Province which is the epicenter of the disease.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga says the funds will go towards surveillance, contact tracing, community awareness, compliance and enforcement of the covid-19 health guidelines.

Mr Kamanga said this when he addressed the weekly virtual multi-sectoral covid-19 committee meeting on Tuesday that each of the seven districts in the province has been allocated K20, 000 for various activities towards combating the further spread of the disease.

He stated that the monies will be used by the multi-sectoral covid-19 taskforce at district level and that the districts will start receiving the funds by Wednesday.

He stated that K60, 000 will be used for surveillance, contact tracing, community awareness and compliance by the provincial health office.

“K40, 000 will go towards coordination and enforcement and this will be done by the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Committee,” he said.

Mr Kamanga stated that K10, 000 has been allocated to the Zambia News and Information Services for sensitization through the mobile announcements.

“The resources will go towards the purchase of fuel and other logistics to support the said activities that will be undertaken in the province,” he said.

Mr Kamanga was hopeful that the province will receive more funds as it awaits the approval of its contingency plan.

And Provincial Health Director Consity Mwale said inadequate resources for contact tracing and poor compliance among communities have continued to humper efforts in the fight against covid-19 in the province.

Dr Mwale stated that with the K60, 000 support, the province will enhance efforts meant to curtail the further spread of the disease.

He however noted that inadequate stakeholder support, stocks out of vital commodities and inadequate transport have been affecting the covid-19 response activities.