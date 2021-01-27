9.5 C
Rural News
N’cwala ceremony to be held amid strict COVID-19 guidelines

By Chief Editor
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking in Eastern Province says the N’cwala traditional ceremony slated for February 27, 2021 will be held amid strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The N’cwala celebrations will take place at Mtenguleni Village in Chipata district, Eastern Province.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni made the announcement in statement released by N’cwala Organising Committee General Secretary, Adamson Sakala.

The traditional ruler said the hosting of this year’s ceremony has not been cancelled but will be held with adherence to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said the committee has been working in partnership with the Ministry of Health since preparatory meetings started at Mtenguleni where all concerns are being attended to and addressed.

“May I advise the general public to refrain from circulating unconfirmed information but rather consult the right people where and when need rises,” he said.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said the Ministry of Health will always advise with regards to hosting of the ceremony when need arises.

“We shall surely keep the public updated as regards to holding of this year’s N’cwala ceremony as this will be in consideration of the advice from the Ministry of Health.,” he stated.

Previous articleNorth PF endorse President Lungu as the sole candidate for PF for the this year elections

