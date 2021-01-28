9.5 C
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Dialogue over Covid-19 ahead of 2021 elections cardinal – ZCID

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Center for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID ) has said it is important for electoral stakeholders to hold dialogues on how best the August 12, 2021 elections can be conducted amidst the Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS yesterday, ZCID Executive Director Doreen Njovu said Covid 19 has changed the dynamics of the environment on how things operate and elections will also be affected in one way or another.

She said this is the time when all stakeholders should start having conversation on how best the elections can be conducted.

“Right now we can start having conversations around this matter,” she said.

Mrs. Njovu said the conversation should help come up with a backup plan should the Covid 19 still be an issue even till August.

“The conversation should help us to have a backup plan should the issue of Covid-19 still be an issue when we will be having election, when we will be having nominations, when we will be having campaigns,” she said.

The executive director also said the organization has plans to conduct dialogues but is still consulting various stakeholders at the moment.

Zambia will on August 12, 2021 be having general elections.

