Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is pleading with FAZ to save his fatigued and injury-hit team a week off after playing seven competitive games in January have left them struggling in domestic action.

Six out of those competitive fixtures have been in league action where they have collected one win, suffered two defeats, and drawn twice and are sitting third from last inside the bottom four relegation zone.

Fathi added that Napsa also had ten players out due to injuries with just two weeks left before they travelled to Kenya to play Gor Mahia in Nairobi in a 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg match on February 14.

“To our mother body at Football House, if they can listen to our appeal to give us one week rest because these players are tired,” Fathi said.

“At the same time, these are the players who are fighting and are playing in the pre-group stage representing Zambia.

“We are going to Kenya in the first leg away and we need to win it to qualify to the group stage to keep our flag flying high and hopes of representing Zambia.”

Napsa are one of Zambia’s last two remaining continental representatives this season.

But with fellow CAF Confederation Cup envoys Nkana struggling financially and still reeling from a pre-season player exodus as a consequence, Napsa are looking like Zambia’s best bet for group stage qualification.

Meanwhile, Napsa play their eighth and final competitive game in January when they visit number nine side Green Eagles this Saturday in a FAZ Super Division Week 15 fixture.

That game will come just four days after the Lusaka club lost 2-1 at home to sixth placed Kabwe Warriors.