Thursday, January 28, 2021
Kamanga Passes Integrity Test For Elective FIFA Council Post

By sports
The FIFA Review Committee has certified FAZ President Andrew Kamanga eligible to contest for the position of FIFA Council Member.

Kamanga is vying for one of CAF’s five seats on the 37-member FIFA Council (Executive Committee) that carries a term of four years.

“We refer to our correspondence dated 18 November, 2020 regarding the subject matter,” Mukul Mudgal, the FIFA Review Committee chairperson said in his letter to Kamanga.

“In this regard, we kindly inform you that the Review Committee has declared you eligible for the position of the FIFA Council.”

CAF’s five FIFA exco members will be decided at the elective CAF congress in Rabat, Morocco on March 12.

The new CAF president at the elective congress will complete Africa’s six representatives on the FIFA council.

Each of the six confederation Presidents automatically becomes one of the eight FIFA Vice -Presidents

But UEFA has the unique privilege of having three FIFA Vice-Presidents on the FIFA Council.

