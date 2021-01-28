Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is comfortable with the underdog tag heading into Sundays 2021 CHAN quarterfinal date against defending champions Morocco.

Micho also defended Zambia’s poor s performance in Wednesdays final Group D match against Namibia that ended 0-0 and saw Chipolopolo qualify after finishing second in the pool tied on 5 points with leaders Guinea.

“If you want to go far, you need to meet any team,” Micho said.

“With all due respect to Morocco, they are a top team, they are the favourites, they are the defending champions, whatsoever, so let them take the role of the favourites.

“We are who we are and we shall come with the same approach giving out the best and looking at our first target in this competition that was to reach the quarterfinals.

“Now the moment has passed and we are in the quarterfinals, it can be anyone, so we will believe in the work I am doing, believe in the player we are having and believing in the support from the people behind us.”

But Zambia must improve against a convincing Morocco who are gunning to become the first country to successfully defending their CHAN title and join record champions DR Congo with two wins.

“On the other side, in all the 93 minutes, it is not easy to play a team who have no pressure but had the intension to be party spoilers and they have proudly played for their country,” Micho said.

“We need to critically look at ourselves as to why from 20 attempts at least one was not finished off.

“We need to correct all this before playing the quarterfinal match.”