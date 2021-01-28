9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 28, 2021
General News
Youths urged to embrace peace as Zambia remembers Holocaust victims

By Chief Editor
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on youths in the country to embrace peace and focus on how they can make a difference now and in the future.

Reverend Sumaili explained youths should cherish peace and unity as they are future leaders and current partners in the country’s development.

Ms Sumaili pointed out that there is no place for hate, racism and prejudice as the country strives to achieve the agenda 2030 for sustainable development.

She made the remarks yesterday when she graced the virtual Holocaust Commemoration in Lusaka.

“Holocaust means a lot to Zambia as we have over the years been known as the beacon of peace in the region. You should be interested to know that some Jews who survived the holocaust came to Zambia and settled in places such as Livingstone and I encourage everyone to visit Livingstone and see the Holocaust museum,” she said.

Ms Sumaili pointed out that Zambia holds the Holocaust remembrance in high esteem as it is one of the factors that currently trigger the promotion of peace and unit globally.

She recalled that for years Zambia has been the beacon of peace, saying that no one should take the peace being enjoyed in the country for granted.

And Germany Ambassador to Zambia Anne WAGNERMITCHELL recollected that the massacres of six million Jews by the NAZI regime was unfortunate.

Dr WAGNERMITCHELL called on all countries globally to avoid conflicts at all costs as they are detrimental to economic development and human rights attainment.

She pointed out that countries should embrace co-existence, unity and love adding that perpetrators of the holocaust of World War II are still being punished in Germany.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia Coumba Margad said the commemoration that has been held virtually due to COVID-19 helps to build democracies in the world since countries leant from the 1933-1945 tragedy.

Dr Margad who called for peace and unit globally, urged the general citizenry in Zambia to cherish the peace and unity the country has enjoyed over the years.

The theme for this year’s Holocaust commemoration is ‘facing the aftermath: recovery and reconstitution after the Holocaust’.

Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili following the proceedings of a holocaust virtual meeting whose aim was to remember the victims that died of mass killings during the world war.The Minister officiated at the same meeting held at her office at Govenment complex.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
