A 20-year-old man has been crushed to death by a Zambia Railways goods train in Kapiri Mposhi District.

The deceased was hit and run over by the train coming from South to North near the Zambia Railways station as he was walking on the railway line slippers.

Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Smart Mwila and impeccable police sources have confirmed the incident to ZANIS which happened around 08:00 today.

Mr Mwila said the deceased could not hear the honking from the approaching train moving from the train as he was wearing headphones listening to music whilst walking on the railway line slippers.

The train, Locomotive Number 34251 was being operated by Mambwe Binwell, 52, of Chowa Compound in Kabwe.

The DC has identified the deceased as Collins Muma of Material Compound in Kapiri Mposhi District who sustained fatal body injuries and died on the spot.

“This man was walking on the railway line while wearing headphones listening to music and could not hear the train coming and was hit and run over by the locomotive which was within reach and had right of way,” Mr Mwila said.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in Kapiri Mposhi Urban Clinic Mortuary.

Mr Mwila has since advised members of the public to stop trespassing into the railway line to avoid accidents.

He has urged members of the public to utilise designated railway line crossing points for pedestrians to avoid accidents.

And Mr Mwila has bemoaned the growing trend by young people in the district listening to music via headphones even in busy public places.

“This behaviour from our young people is a source of concern, you find that even when they are crossing the road they are listening to loud music from their headphones”, Mr Mwila said.