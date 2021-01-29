Leaders Zanaco visit winless and bottom placed Kitwe United this Saturday at Garden Park in Kitwe.

Zanaco lead the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division log on goal difference tied on 24 points with second placed Prison Leopards and Forest Rangers who are third after fourteen games played.

Interestingly, Zanaco need a win this Saturday to take into next weeks home fixture against none other than Prison Leopards at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The six-time champions visit Chingalika who have collected just one point from their last five games and are already early favourites for relegation with 19 games left to play.

Meanwhile, Forest and Prison’s hopes of staying in the top three face an interesting test this weekend.

Both sides have big local derby dates starting with Forest who have an Ndola showdown away in Ndeke Township against Indeni.

Prison are home at Presidents Stadium to play their Kabwe derby against Kabwe Warriors who are fresh from a 2-1 away midweek win over CAF Confederation Cup envoys Napsa Stars in Lusaka.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 15 FIXTURES

30/01/2021

Kitwe United-Zanaco

Power Dynamos-Green Buffaloes

Zesco United-Lusaka Dynamos

Prison Leopards-Kabwe Warriors

Nkwazi-Buildcon

Red Arrows-Lumwana Radiants

Indeni-Forest Rangers

Green Eagles-Napsa Stars

31/01/2021

Nkana-Young Green Eagles