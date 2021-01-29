9.5 C
Leaders Zanaco Visit Winless Kitwe United

Leaders Zanaco visit winless and bottom placed Kitwe United this Saturday at Garden Park in Kitwe.

Zanaco lead the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division log on goal difference tied on 24 points with second placed Prison Leopards and Forest Rangers who are third after fourteen games played.

Interestingly, Zanaco need a win this Saturday to take into next weeks home fixture against none other than Prison Leopards at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The six-time champions visit Chingalika who have collected just one point from their last five games and are already early favourites for relegation with 19 games left to play.

Meanwhile, Forest and Prison’s hopes of staying in the top three face an interesting test this weekend.

Both sides have big local derby dates starting with Forest who have an Ndola showdown away in Ndeke Township against Indeni.

Prison are home at Presidents Stadium to play their Kabwe derby against Kabwe Warriors who are fresh from a 2-1 away midweek win over CAF Confederation Cup envoys Napsa Stars in Lusaka.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 15 FIXTURES
30/01/2021
Kitwe United-Zanaco
Power Dynamos-Green Buffaloes
Zesco United-Lusaka Dynamos
Prison Leopards-Kabwe Warriors
Nkwazi-Buildcon
Red Arrows-Lumwana Radiants
Indeni-Forest Rangers
Green Eagles-Napsa Stars
31/01/2021
Nkana-Young Green Eagles

