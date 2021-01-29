The United Party for National Development (UPND) has set a tone for the holding of its elective General Conference slated for 14th February, 2021.

Announcing the resolutions made during an NMC extraordinary meeting held at the party secretariat yesterday, UPND Elections Chairperson, Garry Nkombo told the Press this morning that a number of resolutions towards the holding of the elective conference have been put in place.

He stated that instead of the usual 3, 000 delegates, the party has opted to reduce the number to 1, 500 delagates with elections scheduled to be held at the selected provoncial centres across the 10 provinces.

He stated that the party had sought guidance from the Ministry of Health and that it has been on how to proceed with its intraparty elections in the wake of the second wave of thw novel coronavirus.

He added that about 300 people will hold a zoom meeting to elect members of the party’s NMC.

“Yesterday, the Provincial Chairmen from the 10 provinces approved our roadmap towards the holding of the General Conference slated for February 2021 and agreed that we will have satellite elections in 10 Provincial Centres, ” he said.

Nkombo, who stated that every bonafide member of the party was free to vie for a position in the NMC, clarrified that those wanting to aspire for a position on the highest decision making organ of the party needed to be endorsed by at least 3 provinces.

“The qualifications is that every bonafide member of the UPND is free to contest any position of the party including that of the President. The nominations will remain open from after 16 hours yesterday until 12 hours 6th February, 2021,” stated Nkombo.

He also stated that a number of NGOs and Faith-based Organizations had been engaged to head the party’s Electoral Commission.

“We have engaged a number of NGOs and Churches to help run the UPND Electoral Commission. We have Judith Mulenga of CiSCA who will be assisted by Pamela Chisanga of Water Aid, who will in turn be assisted by MacDonald Chipenzi of GEARS. Other individuals are from OSIDA whom we have hired in their individual capacity because they are willing to do the job for a minimal fee or at no cost at all. You ensure that for you to qualify apart from being a bonafide member, one must be holder of an NRC and voters card and supported by not less than 3 provinces. For the Presidential candidates, one must be supported by 5 Provinces,” clarrified Nkombo.

The holding of the intraparty elections is in line with Article 60 of the Zambian Constitution as well as Article 51 and 60 of the UPND party Constitution.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Hakainde Hichilema has filed in his nomination forms to contest as United Party for National Development (UPND) President at UPND Secretariat. Names of the other challenging him are yet to be known.